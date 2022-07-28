In Order To Relax, Harry Styles Says He Takes Ice Baths

Even the strongest musicians can suffer physical and mental harm from traveling and touring the world, even though it may seem like pure rock ‘n’ roll. Once upon a time, it was all about the after-show celebrations with a few drinks.

Still, these days, many musicians are putting more of an emphasis on rest and rehabilitation to maintain good physical and mental health until the end of the tour.

Stevie Nicks Mistakes Harry Styles For An NSYNC Member - Gets Made Fun Of On Social Media!

It is safe to say that one of these examples is Harry Styles, who is now touring the world with his show Love On Tour. He just posted a picture of himself clinching his fists and leaping into an ice-filled bathtub.

This process certainly appears to be an attractive approach to cool off and regain mental clarity after the current heat wave. Researchers have also shown that repeatedly submerging the body in cold water (below 15°C) reduces the body’s reaction to stress.

As it turns out, this is a fantastic opportunity to relax and find calm while quickly enhancing your well-being. Professional athletes frequently utilize ice baths because they need them to recuperate quickly after practice or competition.

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Tie The Knot In Secret? - Here's The Proof!

However, they have recently experienced a surge in popularity despite being well-known to international superstars.

The Wim Hof technique, sometimes known as the “ice man,” mixes breathing exercises with the restorative powers of cold and is used by everyone from Lady Gaga and Gwyneth Paltrow to Liam Hemsworth and Oprah Winfrey.

On the other hand, Harry enjoys swimming in cold water and has been spotted by fans frequently donning a wetsuit and plunging into frigid seas, such as Vico’s Dublin baths.

The singer claimed that he goes swimming outside every day in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens magazine published in April.

Advertisement

“I believe those who first found cold water swimming are glad you did as well. It’s the one decision you’ll never regret making; he told Lou Stoppard, a reporter.