Jane Fonda Shares Her Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis On Instagram

Sickness can be deadly and in general, people suffer from multiple sicknesses in their life. However, when the news of a beloved celebrity being sick arrives, fans are understandably heartbroken.

Jane Fonda recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma which is a type of cancer. The news came as an utter shock to fans who couldn’t believe it.

Jane Fonda is currently 84 years old but holds onto the hope that the cancer is treatable. In her Instagram post, she mentioned how 80% of people survive this type of cancer so she felt very lucky. She also mentioned how lucky she felt to have health insurance and the best doctors to take care of her.

As her post went on, she spoke about how privileged we are as humans and often don’t realize it. According to Jane, “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”

She also spoke about the fact that fossil fuels can cause cancer. She stated that she believed that alongside speaking about the treatments that could be done, the world also needed to speak about preventative measures.

Jane, in her post, said, “For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.” However, Jane also reassured her fans that she would get better soon and that she was doing chemotherapy to fight her cancer.

In the same post, she wrote “Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone.”

Even with her sickness, Jane Fonda is staying positive about the outcomes that lay ahead of her.