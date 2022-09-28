It Seems Like Hailey Bieber Will Finally Be Talking About Whether She Stole Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez Or Not

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood but their history isn't free from darkness and certainly not free from speculations. Justin has dated many women over the years but there are prominent figures in his dating life; one of them is of course his current wife Hailey Bieber and the other is singer and actor Selena Gomez .

Justin dated Selena on again and off again between 2015 and 2018. Justin dated Hailey briefly in 2015 before Selena and then proposed to Hailey in 2018, 2 months after breaking up with Selena. This complicated timeline leads many to believe that it was Hailey that came between Justin and Selena and she is the one who "stole" Justin from Selena.

Now it seems the world will finally be getting answers as a new episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast is dropping soon and the guest is none other than Hailey Bieber herself.

A trailer for the podcast shows Cooper straight up asking Hailey, "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?" and Hailey responds saying, "This is so crazy. I've literally never talked about this, ever."

Hailey continues saying, "A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from, 'Oh, you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth. Because there is a truth."

So it seems Hailey Bieber will be telling it all soon enough.

But this is the story from Hailey's perspective. It seems that fans might be learning Selena's perspective real soon as well since the singer will be releasing a documentary of her own titled, “My Mind and Me,” which will be releasing on Apple TV+ on November 4.

The official description of the documentary reads:

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Truth will out soon enough it appears.