The soon-to-be mother of four gave a peek inside her autumn thus far, and it appears to have been filled with tons of DIY projects. On Monday, Lively shared photos of all the pumpkin-themed treats and drinks she had prepared, including pumpkin bread, cake, and even a pumpkin cooler.

I apologize to anyone whose phone call or email I haven't returned. I've been preoccupied with pressing issues... As a caption, her post read: Since she posted a selfie of herself wearing pajamas with an Elf, it's clear that Lively enjoys the holiday season.

A sourdough bread loaf in the shape of a pumpkin, complete with a crusty stem, was one of her most spectacular works. Vivacious responded to her article to offer props to the person whose style she admired. That bread's original inspiration came from @sourdough Enzo. She continued. In addition to a still image, Lively also shared an intense ASMR video of her slicing the bread, which she lauded as the "most crispy and steaming."

She also had a pound cake in the shape of a pumpkin, which was a nod to her family, on her autumn table—homemade pound cake made with plenty of love and lots of butter. Instead, I browned the butter. To the pumpkin cheesecake mix from @healthygourmetkitchen, I added a touch of bourbon and half the pack. A fall glow rising, she posted on Story.

Sadly, not everything on the buffet table could be eaten. The creator of Betty Buzz also made a unique twist on autumn floral arrangements by filling a white pumpkin with a variety of succulents and subdued plants. She explained that she used pebbles to raise the plants inside the container. Because you didn't glue the dried elements, you may easily swap out the pumpkin vase as it spoils.