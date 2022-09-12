In Support Of Her Husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Posts On Twitter

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Gisele Bündchen won't be seeing Tom Brady play in his first NFL game after his retirement on Sunday night.

Without Gisele Bündchen, 42, the insider claims that the 45-year-old quarterback will play in the opening contest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022–2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Gisele Bündchen tweeted, "Let's go @TomBrady!" before the first picture was taken. Buccaneers, go!

A Buccaneer's insider told PEOPLE on Thursday that there were no preparations for the supermodel to participate in the game.

Every time Gisele attends a game, it's a huge deal, with enhanced protection and family refreshments, but as of right now, they said there wouldn't be any of that for Sunday's game.

Compared to the previous year, it feels very different this year. We saw her about, and she was happy to be here, the person continued. Although there is nothing set up for her to be here for the first regular season game, it seems odd that she couldn't possibly come.

The insider continued by saying they avoid mentioning Gisele Bündchen around the seven-time Super Bowl victor.

Everyone in this room is aware of the tension, but we are unsure of its severity. We, therefore, refrain from discussing Gisele with him. Nobody wants to bring up the subject with him.

Brady's return from retirement didn't make Gisele Bündchen happy, and a different source previously told PEOPLE. There is much strain. When he announced his resignation, she was overjoyed, but when he changed his mind, she wasn't at all pleased.

They're going through a difficult time, the insider added. But I'm aware that they, or at least he, are making an effort to solve the problem and make it work. He hopes to overcome this and for things to improve.