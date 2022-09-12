Approximately Six Months Have Reportedly Passed Since Britney Spears Last Saw Her Sons

Due to her tense connection with her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she raises with her ex Kevin Federline, Britney Spears claims she seems like a part of herself has died.

I have no purpose at all right now. They brought me delight. They were my entire world. I eagerly look forward to seeing them. I lived for that, after all. The 40-year-old singer revealed in a series of audio clips that were shared late Saturday night shared to her Instagram that they suddenly vanished.

Spears added that she once had more children than Federline, 44, at one point. Since they continually focused on the negative, individuals don't remember that part, but from the time they were 6 to 9 years old, She claimed that I had them 70% of the time.

How it's so simple for them to simply shut me off baffles me. I fail to comprehend it. According to reports, Spears and her ex-husband, Federline, who she wed from 2004 to 2007, changed their joint custody arrangement so that Federline would now have primary custody of the boys for 70% of the time rather than a 50/50 split in September 2019.

The "Piece of Me" singer supposedly hasn't even seen her sons in about six months, as Page Six revealed earlier this month. Although Spears' almost 14-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, it was immediately apparent that she and Federline didn't get along.

The former backup dancer acknowledged to Page Six in April that he had discovered Spears' second pregnancy with her now-husband Sam Asghari on Instagram. He made this admission through his attorney. The 28-year-old Asghari and Spears revealed in May that the pregnancy sadly terminated in a miscarriage.

The announcement that Federline and the two teenagers would not be attending Spears' marriage to Asghari in June seemed to worsen the situation.