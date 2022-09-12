Actress Milly Alcock Discusses A Very Graphic Incest Scene In House Of The Dragon

Teen Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Milly Alcock and her uncle Daemon Targaryen Matt Smith engage in an extremely passionate make-out in the middle of a busy brothel in the latest season of the "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon," which aired on Sunday.

Despite the fact that the sequence is likely to raise the question among watchers, Australian actress Alcock, 22, told The Post that filming it was not difficult.

No, curiously enough. I was only loosely friends with Matt Smith. Alcock reflected on the scene's shooting with Smith, 39, and claimed it was quite an at ease. It was planned months in advance with the help of an intimacy coordinator, with whom we collaborated throughout the rehearsal phase.

"House of the Dragon" follows Daenerys Targaryen's forefathers as they plot who would succeed the present King Paddy Considine in the realm. It is set roughly 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

In preference to his nefarious younger brother Daemon, King Viserys designated his daughter Rhaenyra as his heir. However, Viserys just gave birth to a son, who many believe ought to be the true successor in its place, making her status questionable.

Initially cordial, Daemon's friendship with his niece has grown a little too close. Daemon and Rhaenyra meet in this episode for the first time in a number of years after Daemon had infuriated the King and was banished.

When Daemon gets back to King's Landing, he and Rhaenyra dress up and head out for the evening. Finally, Rhaenyra is taken to a brothel by Daemon, where they proceed through rooms filled with other customers who are getting busy while Rhaenyra takes it all in with wide eyes.

According to Alcock, our director Clare Kilner made sure that we didn't view any of the brothel-related material until we were actually filming. We had just entered the brothel for the first time, and now he was escorting her across the space that was filled with other dead people. That was very shocking, then. This is kind of strange and ridiculous, you think.