In Preparation For Her Ninth Birthday, Carmen Baldwin Wore Cosmetics And Her Mother's Sparkly Boots

The eldest child of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin looked fierce in these Instagram pictures posted on her mother's Stories on Sunday, flaunting winged black eyeliner and dark red lipstick after "raid[ing]" Hilaria's shoe closet.

"Starting the bday celebrations two days early," said her ecstatic mother, who is expecting her seventh child, a girl, and posted a picture of her and her husband, Alex, eating outside with their daughter.

Another image shows Carmen, whose 9th birthday was today, wearing a black sweatsuit with the words "Just be great" written on it and a pair of shiny pink and blue peep-toe boots.

Hilaria, 38, posted a third picture of Carmen standing on one leg and delivering a sassy kick as she takes the soled shoe to her Story with the caption, "She raided my shoe closet."

The "What's One More" podcast presenter joked, "This is her favorite posture," while writing on her Instagram Story that Carmen "made a shoe change and misplaced one of the press-on nails in my wardrobe." We jokingly said that we would find it in around ten years.

The Baldwins have five more kids in addition to Carmen: Rafael, 7; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; Eduardo, 1, and Mara Luca, also 1, who was conceived through surrogacy and was delivered six months after Eduardo.

The couple's seventh child, a daughter, is presently growing inside Hilaria, and she is due later this year.

Ireland Baldwin, 26, is the son of Alec, 64, and his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The "It's Complicated" star has openly expressed his love for his huge family on Instagram and gives his wife credit for helping him get through the aftermath of his on-set "Rust" shooting.

In a video from July showing the couple's two youngest children dressed as puppies as Hilaria gave them bottles, he wrote, "People are commenting on how many children we have and ask why. He said, "This is why." "These folks are the thing in this world that matters most to me."