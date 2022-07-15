How Jared Leto Spends His Summer: New Love Under The Hot Sun And Funny Selfies With Jason Momoa

Actors and musicians know a lot about vacation entertainment. Jared Leto continues his vacation trip: the actor and musician moved from the coast of Italy to Mallorca, where he was lucky to meet old friends.

In the picture posted on social media, Jared poses with actor Jason Momoa and mountain climber Chris Sharma, and each does not hide his joy at the unexpected meeting.

Recall that it recently became known the name of Jared's new lover, with whom he spent his holidays with friends in the resorts of France and Italy, sunbathing on a yacht and visiting coastal cities.

Last week, the ubiquitous paparazzi did not escape the fact that at a dinner in Portofino, Leto behaved especially gently with a girl who now and then put her head on his shoulder and took her by the arm.

This mysterious stranger is 24-year-old model Daria Korchina from Saratov, who has already walked the catwalks of major brands from Dior to Y/Project.

In a previous post, It looks like Jared Leto should update his social media status. Recently, the public and fans of the actor believed that he was still in a relationship with a model from Moscow, Valeria Kaufmann, with whom he started talking about an affair five years ago.

The girl was 23 years younger than her famous boyfriend, but the age difference did not bother the leader of Mars for 30 seconds.

However, reporters did not see Valeria and Jared together for a long time, which led the tabloids to conclude that the couple had broken up.

