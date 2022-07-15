Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Publicly Show Their Affection By Kissing On Board A Yacht While On Vacation

On July 11, Justin and Hailey Bieber spent in the company of friends on a yacht. The couple was seen relaxing on the deck and showering each other with tender kisses and hugs.

They enjoyed every moment they spent together, sunbathing and swimming on a hot day.

The model showed off her slender figure in a one-piece SKIMS swimsuit, complementing the bright look with a dark blue baseball cap, hiding her blond hair under it in a low bun.

Hailey also adorned her neck with an elegant necklace, which was written "Rhode" - her middle name and the name of the skincare brand. Justin opted for a pair of black shorts, paired with a chunky beaded necklace, a black watch, and skinny sunglasses.

The musician shared with fans three pictures from a romantic and scenic trip. In one of the photos, Bieber's beloved showed the most fashionable manicure of this summer - a "glazed donut."

Recall that Justin is currently taking a break from a busy touring schedule, suspending his world tour for health reasons.

In a previous post, Hailey Bieber was seen in front of the audience of The Tonight Show in a stunning 16 Arlington dress that hugged her slot like a second skin.

The deep neck of the dress was adorned with a simple lace, and Hailey wore only a few rings and earrings made of white gold.

In fact, the reason for the appearance of a star in the jewelry why the show was the offer of a personal brand of cosmetics.

Speaking to millions of popular TV presenter Jimmy Fallon's audience, Hailey sought to emphasize how thoughtful and useful her first skincare line, Rhodes' products, proved to be.

The brand was renamed after the 25-year-old model: on the event of the release of cosmetics, she adjusted her profile on social networks, calling herself by her full name - Hailey Road Baldwin Bieber.