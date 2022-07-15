Kim And Khloe Kardashian In A Bikini Stunned Fans. The Sisters Spend A Lot Of Time

41-year-old Kim and 38-year-old Khloe Kardashian went on vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The sisters spend a lot of time on the beach and don't forget to post sexy bikini shots.

The stars of the reality show "The Kardashian Family" unveiled bold shots in similar swimsuits. The sisters put on a black bikini.

Kim chose panties with ties at the hips, while Khloe chose the classic version.

The Kardashians stood hugging knee-deep in the clearest ocean, raised their hands up, and pulled out their lips in a kiss.

In another shot, Khloe was splashing water at the camera while Kim stood by and smiled.

After pictures in swimsuits, fans noticed that TV stars "hit" too much into losing weight. Kim and Khloe have never been in such shape as they are now, and it is not surprising that this causes excitement among their fans.

"They used to be different, but now they look like clones, if you do not take into account the fact that Khloe is taller than Kim," "Chloe has changed so much," "Hot, but they have become too skinny," "Kim, eat something," "I don't believe that Khloe is thinner than Kim," the fans of the Kardashian family discussed.

Everyone knows how the ex-wife of Kanye West lost weight - the star dropped 7 kg in order to fit into the legendary dress of Marilyn Monroe.

And Khloe took care of herself after a painful breakup with Tristan Thompson. Younger sister Kim Kardashian began to spend a lot of time in the gym and eat right.

In a previous post, The 41-year-old American television personality flew to the French capital for Haute Couture Week and the upcoming Balenciaga show.

