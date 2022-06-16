Grammy Awards Announces 5 New Nominations, Including Game Soundtrack and Social Agenda

This Wednesday, the Recording Academy unveiled five new Grammy nominations to fans that will be awarded as early as 2023. Musicians can now be recognized as Songwriter of the Year for Best Game and Other Interactive Media Score, Best Fiction Album, Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best American Music Performance. In addition, the judges plan to present a special Lifetime Achievement Award for Best Song for Social Change. The winner in this category will be determined by the Blue Ribbon committee, and the track that touches on current social issues will win.

"We are thrilled to celebrate music creators of all kinds with new awards and amendments and continue to cultivate an environment that inspires change, progress, and collaboration. The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the interests of the musicians we serve. Every year that means listening to our members and ensuring that our rules and guidelines reflect the ever-evolving industry," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

All things considered, next year's Grammy Awards will feature a total of 91 trophies. However, the Songwriter of the Year honorary award will only be given to musicians who have written at least five songs in which they are credited as a writer or co-writer but not as a performer or producer.

"Someone who writes his own music and just records it can't claim that title. They should perform their songs for others. We want to emphasize the importance of the craft and talent of professional songwriting for artists," Mason Jr. said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Recall that last year the Recording Academy introduced two additional nominations: "Best Global Musical Performance" and "Best Música Urbana Album." After last weekend's high-profile Oscars, many were looking forward to the annual Grammy Music Awards. The most important people in today's industry have come together at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.