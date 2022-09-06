In Honour Of The 20th Anniversary Of Her Victory, American Idol's First Winner Kelly Clarkson Gives A Heartfelt Statement

The 40-year-old music artist and TV personality celebrated the twentieth anniversary of her victory on Season 1 of American Idol by thanking her supporters and sharing memories on Insta on Sunday.

My victory on American Idol 20 years ago today altered the trajectory of my life irrevocably. I will be grateful for that door opening up so much exposure, possibility, and artistic relationships forever, Clarkson said in a lengthy blog post.

I have spent nearly 20 years in music and television building a family and friends that are precious to me, she concluded.

We only take so many trips all around the sun, so even though I am appreciative and immensely proud of the achievements and failures I have experienced and did learn from, I am most grateful for and appreciative of the friends who had become family for their arms that had managed to hold me when I needed them and their hearts that have started listening to me when I felt lost. I couldn't be where I am today without them. Most likely, I wouldn't even be present.

Clarkson continued by expressing her gratitude to each and every fan who cast a vote for her.

Since defeating Justin Guarini in 2002, singer Kelly Clarkson has won three Grammy Awards . Five Daytime Emmys have also been won for her talk show of the same name.

It, therefore, is not a surprise that the harried mother of two, who also happens to be a children's book author and a seasoned The Voice coach, was eager for some leisure this past summer.

She revealed to co-hosts of the TODAY show Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly in August that she had gone four-wheeling in the mountains. My sister, my nephew, and I spent the entire summer in the mountains because my property had plenty of water. We were joined by a few others.