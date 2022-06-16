Singer Taylor Swift talked about the wish to shoot a feature movie

Singer Taylor Swift , who appeared at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday as director of a short film for her own song, All Too Well, has expressed her desire to make a feature film in the future. It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to her, she is still learning, and she treated the filming of the 15-minute video as a short film and not as a music video. Swift also added that she would like to shoot a feature film.

"It would be so great to write the script and direct the film. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a group that was a very small and really close-knit group of people that I trusted," Swift said.

She added that she is well aware of the problems faced by women directors.

Earlier it became known that Swift received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University.

During the ceremony, Swift, as a guest of honor, read a congratulatory speech that motivated the graduates.

"I was 90% sure that I would be here because I have a song called "22," the artist said. Swift also joked that she's not the kind of doctor people would like to have around in case of an emergency. Singer Taylor Swift received her Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University. Vulture reports.

"Unless your emergency is due to the fact that you desperately remember the song. Or you urgently need a person who can name more than 50 cat breeds in a minute," said the singer.

