Doctors spoke about Justin Bieber's illness

It seems that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been haunted by misfortune for several years: some time ago, the couple talked about the fact that they could not have a child.

Then, in March, Hailey Baldwin ended up in the hospital with brain damage, feeling the signs of stroke. Then the doctors managed to quickly put her on her feet. And now, her husband also has health problems.

Last night, Justin Bieber admitted that he suffered from a serious illness. The 28-year-old singer posted a video on the social network in which he said he would have a long treatment, which does not guarantee complete relief from the symptoms of the disease. "I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome you can probably see in my face that something is wrong with me. The virus affects the nerve in the ear and the facial nerves, causing facial paralysis.

But I'm going to recover: I'm doing special exercises for this, which should help me return my face to normal,"said the pop artist on his blog, admitting that he still doesn't know how long it will take to recover.

Moreover, he admitted that he needs fans' support: "Every day, it becomes more and more difficult for me to eat. This is very frustrating; please pray for me ."

Rolling Stone asked doctors to comment on Justin's condition to reassure fans worried about his health. Experts recognized that such a disease is very rare at a young age, so they can call Bieber's case unusual.

Experts also said that only one-half of his face is paralyzed increases the celebrity's chances of a speedy recovery. "If he strictly follows the treatment plan, then the result will be noticeable in a few months since the nerve endings were only partially affected.", told reporters otolaryngologist John Ogalai from the University of Southern California.

He acknowledged that Ramsay Hunt syndrome could have occurred in Bieber after suffering from chickenpox as a child as a complication of the disease, which was delayed in time.