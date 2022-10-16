After Referring To The Wrong Baseball Player, Bob Costas Paused And Asked, Did I Actually Call Shane Bieber? Musician Justin Bieber

Bob Costas got his Biebers confused while commentating on Friday's postseason baseball game. The game was between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During the Cleveland Guardians' game against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, the legendary sportscaster, who is 70 years old, made the mistake of identifying Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber with music sensation Justin Bieber.

Costas announced after a brief pause that Justin Bieber had just thrown his 84th pitch. Shouldn't I have been calling him Justin Bieber instead of Shane Bieber? I swore to myself that would never take place.

He joked about how I was sure this wasn't the first time something like this had happened to him in his life, and then he wondered out loud if the Biebs were viewing the game. After that, Costas elucidated the situation for viewers by restating the proper name.

Shane Bieber, ladies and gentlemen, Costas remarked. As a direct result of the error, the field reporter Lauren Shehadi issued a wager to the other members of the broadcasting team.

She then offered, "If you guys can name one Justin Bieber song, I'll pay you $10," but it wasn't long until analyst Ron Darling blurted out, "Yummy," which prompted hilarity from the audience.

The misunderstanding was caught on camera and reported by Sportsnet. One thing that Costas said was correct; this is not the first time in the baseball star's life that he has been mistaken for the artist.

In April 2019, Shane, who is 27 years old, posted a photo on Twitter of his official baseball card, which misstated his first name as Justin and identified him incorrectly. The musician, who is 28 years old, responded to Shane's tweet by retweeting it and saying, "I believe like we have a special connection."