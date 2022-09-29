Hailey Bieber Admitted That After Her Marriage To Justin Bieber, She Had A Conversation With Selena Gomez

On Wednesday, Rhode Skin's creator spoke on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including the rumors surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber and the reported turmoil between Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

It doesn't matter what Hailey, her husband, or Gomez have said in the past; the internet still wants to assume there's strife between the three. However, Hailey assured listeners of the podcast that she and the Only Murders in the Building star get along great. Indeed, she has been in contact with Gomez since her wedding to Justin, and she is eager to put the past behind her.

I hold no grudges towards her; there's no tension between us. When asked about whether or not she had spoken to Gomez since her wedding, Hailey, 25, answered on a podcast, "Yes, I have." She did not elaborate on the nature of their communication. So that's why I'm like, it's all love and respect. So for this reason, I think it's okay to just say, "Well, if everyone on our part knows what occurred and we're good, and we can walk away from it with transparency and dignity, then that's fine."

Cooper continued, assuring Hailey that as long as she is confident in her relationship with Gomez, that is all that matters.

That's given me a lot of solaces, and now I can just say, "Hey, we know what occurred; it is what it is," as Hailey put it. You can never fix all the stories that have ever been told, and more will always be written. It's never going to end, and that's why I don't talk about a lot of it: I always figure there's something fresh to talk about. There is a good chance that this interview will teach you something new.