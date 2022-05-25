Gabrielle Union's Pics Featuring Kaavia James Will Make Your Day

Gabrielle Union 's pics featuring Kaavia James have fans in awe. Check out the photos that she shared on her social media account below.

'When @kaaviajames started smiling like this, it came outta the blue and none of us could figure out why she was doing it. Now I get it. She’s been trolling meeeeeeee swipe to see how Kaav thinks I smile. It really be your own kids! #ShadyBaby,' she wrote.

Someone said: 'You look like you could be my long lost cousin or sumthin #twinning.'

A commenter psoted this: 'would you liketo go out with me tomorrow night?'

One other follower said: 'My daughter do the fire Marshall bill smile too @gabunion.'

A fan said: 'Too cute I saw it before even reading the caption! @kaaviajames is baus.'

Gabrielle Union is priaisng Rochelle Ballantyne. Check out the latest reports about the lady whom she praised lately.

The Shade Room notes that 'Today’s #WCW has the beauty and the brains. Rochelle Ballantyne is a 26-year-old law student and chess expert, who plans to become the first Black woman chess master in the U.S. As if studying law wasn’t enough of a challenge, Rochelle’s new goal with the game of chess has become inspirational to girls everywhere.'

TSR also said: 'Over the past 10 years, Rochelle has been trying to attain a rating of 2200 and has another opportunity to do so in about 4 months. What once was just a friendly competition between her and her grandmother, quickly grew into a personal love for the game and hopes to inspire other young Black girls. Her dedication to the game despite the challenges within an industry that lacks diversity is admirable and shows how you can do anything you want as long as you set your mind to it.'