Kurt Cobain 's guitar from the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit video sells for $4.5 million.

One of the musician's favorite instruments. On May 22, Julien's "musical" auction took place in New York. The Fender Mustang guitar from Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" video was the main lot for $4.5 million.

Collectors from all over the world traded for the instrument - as a result, he "left" the entrepreneur Jim Irsay. He paid $4.5 million for the guitar, which is $600,000 more than the original cost. A portion of the proceeds will go to Kicking The Stigma, a mental health foundation.

"I'm left-handed. It's not easy to find a quality left-handed guitar at a reasonable price. Of all the guitars in the world, I like the Fender Mustang the most." This guitar was used not only in the video but also during the recording of the albums "Nevermind" (1991) and "In Utero" (1993).

In 2021, the record "Nevermind" was re-released in honor of the 30th anniversary. In April, the debut release of the group 3rd Secret, which consists of ex-Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, was released. Cobain played the guitar in Nirvana's wildly popular 1991 video for Smells Like Teen Spirit, which features a high school pop rally that turns into a chaotic pit, leading to the band's album Nevermind. Helps sleep within a few weeks of the video release.