Gabrielle Union Shows Love To An Amazing Lady Who Adores Music

Gabrielle Union is showing love to an amazing lady out there and fans and followers cannot get enough of her. Check out the latest post that she dropped on her social media account.

'Today’s #WCW is the beautiful and talented, @iamasiahn . If you’ve ever heard her sing, you know she has a voice of an angel but it doesn’t stop there. She also uses her magical voice for good and inspiring others on @Netflix @KarmasWorldOfficial,' she began her post.

She continued and said: 'Asiahn’s love for music is so deep that she’s also an experienced songwriter for some of the industry’s biggest artists like Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre. But after some time writing for others, she realized it was her time to shine! Her music leans heavily on self-exploration, self-love and overall the love for life. I admire the passion Asiahn has and continues to carry on into her personal life as an LGBTQ+ advocate. Let us lift her in the light of goodness and hold her there!'

Someone said: 'Yyaassssss!!! She’s an amazing human being!!!' and more people hopped in the comments to praise the ladies.

A commenter posted this: 'This is sooo beautiful! I honestly can’t Thank you enough for sharing me with your platform. I’m literally GAGGINGGGGGG Thank you so much Queen! And Thank you for being the amazing spirit that you are.'

One other follower posted this message: ' Dope artistist, an amazing talent, she's been in my playlist for years, Such a beautiful voice.'

Someone else said: 'Love you @iamasiahn you deserve to be celebrated!'

Not too long ago, she also praised Aida Osman on her social emdia account. Check out the latest message that she shared via her IG below.

Advertisement

'Today’s #WCW is someone to keep an eye on – the talented, hilarious, and stunning @shutupaida . A Nebraska native who is now in Hollywood co-starring in a new @hbomax show written by @issarae “Rap Shit.” And even when she’s not in front of the camera, she’s behind the scenes as executive story editor. Trust she’s not new at this either! She’s also a story editor for HBO’s “Better”, writer for Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” AND cohosts for Cooked Media’s podcast “Keep It.”' Gaby began her message.