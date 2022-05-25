Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk to film a satire about the show's sudden success. The Director of the South Korean drama 'Squid Game' Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about working on two projects, 'Killing Old Man's Club' and 'The Best Show on the Planet.' Heck told Deadline about this.

According to the Director, the satire tentatively titled "The Best Show on the Planet" will be based on the personal experience of creating the world hit "The Squid Game." Heck did not disclose details.

The plot of the film "Club of old killers" is based on the novels of the Italian essayist Umberto Eco, but it is not yet known which works are in question. The tape, according to Heck, will become "even more violent" than "The Squid Game." Back in early April, the Director said that he had already written 25 pages of the script.

Released in September 2022, The Squid Game became the biggest project in the history of Netflix. In it, participants are offered deadly children's games as a reward.

Earlier, Hwang Dong-Hyuk shared the details of the second season of 'Squid Game.' Hwang Dong-Hyuk previously revealed when the series' second season would air.

Advertisement

In the dystopian series, the contestants, many of whom are in need of money, are offered to play deadly children's games for a reward. In September 2022, The Squid Game became the biggest show in Netflix history. The company received more than $900 million in net profit due to the success of the project.