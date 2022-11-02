Following The Breakup Of Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkwoski Sings Karma By Taylor Swift

The model, who is 31 years old, uploaded a video to TikTok on Monday in which she lip-synced the lyrics to Taylor Swift's song "Karma," which can be found on Swift's most recent album, Midnights.

Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god/ Aren't you jealous that it's not a peaceful notion for you? Karma is the breeze that blows through my hair on the weekend. Karma is a comforting thought. She said something about how sweet it was like honey as she was dressed in full black and sporting crimson lipstick.

She continued to caption the entertaining video with the phrase, "KARMA IS MY BOYFRIEND."

One of the model's nearly 2 million followers stated that the Midnights were explicitly designed for her when fans swarmed to the comments area of her post.

I believe that to be the case?! Ratajkwoski didn't understand how she could have known it. Swift also left a comment on the questionable video, stating, "Standing ovation for this." In response, the author of My Body exclaimed, "This album is f—king great!"

Even though Ratajkwoski appears to have faith in karma, she admitted earlier this month that she has been going through a tough time since she broke up with the producer after discovering that he had been cheating on her.

She told Harper's BAZAAR that she experiences all of the feelings. I feel fury and sadness. I sense exhilaration. I feel delighted. I have a lighter texture. Every day is unique in its way.

The only positive aspect I can think of is that I am aware of all of these emotions, which is lovely because it gives me hope that everything will turn out all right in the end.

Even though Ratajkwoski has been on dates with people like DJ Orazio Rispo and Brad Pit, she still needs some time to recover from the traumatic end of her marriage.