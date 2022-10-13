After Ending Her Relationship With Sebastian Bear McClard, Emily Ratajkowski Is Relishing Her Single Life

In response to speculation that she is dating actor Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski has made it clear that she is, in fact, still available for single status.

In an interview published by Variety on Wednesday, the 31-year-old model spoke about her breakup with Sebastian Bear-McClard and how she is learning to let go.

The author of My Body said to the media outlet, "I'm newly single for the first time in my whole life, and I feel like I'm sort of enjoying the freedom of not being worried about how I'm being perceived."

The best way to be happy and feel like you have some control over your life is to let go, which is something I write about in the final essay of My Body, she explained.

Sources told Page Six that Ratajkowski and the 58-year-old actor are keeping their relationship under wraps due to his acrimonious custody dispute with Angelina Jolie. Ratajkowski has yet to comment on the reports.

Over the past few years, Brad has secretly been dating. But, according to a source from last month, he is concerned that Angelina Jolie will speak negatively of him to his children if he has a serious girlfriend.

It has been two years since the high-profile actors finalized their divorce, but the couple is still at odds over child custody, has been sued for $250 million over their French winery, and has been accused of domestic violence.

The eldest of Pitt and Jolie's six children is Maddox, now 21; the others are Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Sources told Page Six that Bear-McClard is a chronic cheater, and that's why Ratajkowski, who just came out as bisexual, filed for divorce from him earlier this year.

After only two months of dating in 2018, they married the knot and are now parents to Sylvester Apollo Bear, who is 1. Though Ratajkowski and Pitt have been spotted out and about together on multiple occasions, we've heard they are not yet a couple.