During the weekend, Emily Ratajkowski disparaged "ugly men" on TikTok as she was divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard . In A Brand-New Clip Posted To TikTok, Emily Ratajkowski Lambasted 'Ugly Man'

The 31-year-old model contributed to the app's trending "He's a ten but..." comment in a duo with user @Pierina.

When the original vid's declaration, When he believes he's a ten because he grabbed you, but you like unattractive men, was made, Ratajkowski nodded knowingly.

The actress in a bikini also discreetly lip-synced to a five-second snippet from Digga D & Still Brickin's remix of the rap song "Pump 101," which contains the lyrics, "How can I phrase this in a kind way?

For official purposes, this is a prank; the stunning brunette later posted a follow-up letter on the comment page.

Viewers really can not help but applaud her for the brilliant jab, which appeared to be directed at her now-divorced husband.

One user commented, "Emily, this is god-tier breakup behavior," and another added, "This trend is basically created for you..." Back in July, Page Six reported that Ratajkowski was considering divorcing Bear-McClard due to claims of adultery.

She was seen moving out of the NYC apartment where she lived with the 34-year-old "Uncut Gems" producer late last month. The model was seen by movers bringing clothing, plants, and furniture out of the apartment complex.

A source exclusively revealed to Page Six at the time that Bear-McClard caused the breakup because of his repeated adultery. He's a canine. It's disgusting, the insider claimed.

In 2018, after just two days of dating, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married in New York City's City Hall. The now-divorced couple gave birth to a son Sebastian in March 2021. Ratajkowski briefly dated musician and art dealer Jeff Magid before tying the knot with Bear-McClard.