Fans spotted Kylie Jenner posting and deleting the same candid photo for the second week in a row

But, of course, they managed to take a screenshot of the picture that got on the Web. From the attentive eyes of the followers, nothing will be hidden.

They noticed that Kylie Jenner began promoting new beauty products for lip and cheek makeup Gloss Drip and Glow Balm on account of the Kylie Cosmetics cosmetics brand, as well as on her personal page.

Fans noticed that the youngest billionaire first posted one candid photo and then immediately replaced it with another slightly less spicy one.

In the picture, the 24-year-old reality TV star posed with one of the new products. At this point, she was wearing a translucent pale pink dress with a plunging neckline, a bare back, and a high neckline showing her legs.

After a couple of minutes, Kylie replaced this photo - apparently, it was unretouched - similar, already processed, and from a better angle.

However, Kylie is also known for regularly removing some posts and replacing them with different shots for her aesthetic preferences.

According to The Sun, when he posted the first pictures, commentators slammed him for his 'sexual' and 'graphic' content, which he thought had gone too far.

A few days ago, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, posted and deleted her own racial throwback video.

Despite the substitution, fans were delighted with the new picture of Kylie, which was given likes (at the time of publication of this news, there were more than 180,000 of them!) And several hundred admiring comments.

Advertisement

In a previous post, After the birth of her second child, Kylie Jenner rarely posted bikini photos, which is why her followers became so active when the star of the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" spent almost six months. Broke the silence (remember, Kylie and Travis Scott became parents for the second time in February 2022, the couple had a son.