Kenneth Petty husband of Nikki Minaj did get his sentence in court after he pleaded guilty to not registering as a sex offender

In the life of the wife of Nikki Minaj, it was not the most pleasant period. Kenneth Petty did get his sentence in court after he pleaded guilty to not registering as a sex offender back in 2020.

During a hearing in Los Angeles this Wednesday, the man was given a three-year suspended sentence and a year under house arrest.

In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine of $55,000; although in September, he faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, the final sentence was repeatedly postponed.

Recall that Petty was arrested in March 2020 after he was charged with not registering as a sex offender. However, he pleaded not guilty at the time and posted $100,000 bail.

The rap star's lover was required to register as a sex offender because he was convicted in 1995 of attempted first-degree rape on a 16-year-old girl.

Kenneth was sentenced to between 18 and 54 months but spent four years in prison. In New York, the perpetrator is registered as a second-degree offender, indicating a moderate risk of reoffending.

In August, alleged rape victim Jennifer Hough again filed a lawsuit against her abuser after the star couple tried to intimidate her into dropping her rape allegations.

But Nikki's lawyer, Judd Bernstein, assured the judge otherwise.

Petty was 16 when she was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in New York. He pleaded guilty and then spent four and a half years in prison.

"Your behavior in this case against Nicky represents the worst side of our legal system: lure lawyers who file frivolous lawsuits against celebrities, believing they will be paid if they throw enough dirt.

This is just the beginning of our efforts with Nicky to make you pay for your shameful behavior with money," he said then, accusing the girl's lawyers of falsification.

We hope that in the future, Kenneth will take his responsibility to the state more seriously.