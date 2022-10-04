Edie Falco Has Said That Pete Davidson's Vulnerability Is What Makes Him So Charming

It's clear to Edie Falco why women find Pete Davidson so appealing. In an exclusive interview with Page Six at Sunday night's Broadway opening of Leopoldstadt, the actress who will play Davidson's mother in the new Peacock series Bupkis described how easy it is to fall in love with the actor.

His openness and vulnerability are two of his most charming qualities. Not one to mess around; he is. But, as she elaborated, he doesn't try to maintain a persona beyond what he admits to. Simply put, he's pretty endearing. Once you're in his presence, you can't help but want to give him a big bear hug.

Davidson's ex-girlfriend list includes Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, and Kaia Gerber, and Falco, 59, says she isn't surprised by this. She was very impressed by how honest he seemed and said as much.

The Sopranos star agreed earlier this year to play the Saturday Night Live alum's mother in the film Bupkis, which is a dramatized account of his life.

According to Peacock, Pete's well-known unvarnished originality will be blended with more traditional comic components to create a unique and entertaining show. After dating for nine months, Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, broke up in August, leaving Davidson alone.

The couple's whirlwind romance featured a Met Gala appearance, a trip to Australia, and quality time with Kardashian's kids, all before they split up. But the reality star's ex-husband, Kanye West, relentlessly mocked the comic by calling him "Skete."

In March, Ye, 45, released a music video for Eazy in which he kidnaps and subsequently buries a cartoon version of Davidson. There was also rap about him kicking Pete Davidson's a$$. The King of Staten Island star has dated a number of celebrities, with Kardashian being the most recent.