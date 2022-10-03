During The Turmoil In Her Marriage To Tom Brady, Supermodel Gisele Bündchen Was Sighted In Miami

In spite of the ongoing marital problems between her and Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen was seen in public in Miami on Friday. The model wore a white t-shirt, matching sweatpants, and shoes for a laid-back vibe.

Even though Page Six claimed that both Bündchen and the NFL quarterback were in Miami in advance of Hurricane Ian, they said they planned to weather the storm in separate residences; Bündchen's appearance was two days after that report.

According to our insider, the 42-year-old former Victoria's Secret model stayed with Brady in a leased house in 2020 while they had their mansion renovated.

The source also noted that the 45-year-old athlete was not with Bündchen, but it was unknown where he was hiding out.

As he mentioned on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was getting ready to fly back to Miami from Tampa on Monday after trying to raise some of the team's gear from the ground.

During Thursday's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, Brady noted that the hurricane had caused "quite big storm surges," which are "a dangerous thing."

In a conclusion, he stated, "I will say that it is a frightening thing when it really hits your doorway." On Tuesday, Bündchen was spotted with her 9-year-old daughter Vivian in New York. Besides Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 12, Brady also has a daughter named Abigail.

After their massive brawl in September, she and the ex-New England Patriots star became instant celebrities. It was reported last month by Page Six that Tom and Gisele are having problems in their marriage and have grown apart.

Brady made a passing reference in August to some personal sh-t he was going through, but neither of them has directly addressed their issue.