Early Reviews For Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Are Here And They Are Electrifying

Dwayne Johnson's Solo Black Adam film has been more than half a decade in the making, and now it is finally just a week away. The excitement is at an all-time high as the film starring Hollywood's most bankable star in the lead role is nearing its release. As is tradition, several members of the press have been invited to see early screenings of the film in order to allow them to give their spoiler-free reviews and if the initial reviews of the film are anything to go by, it is going to be electrifying. Here are some of the reviews that have hit Twitter so far:

@Joelluminerdi tweeted:

"#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie I’ve been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill!"

@ErikDavis tweeted:

" DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please!"

Of course, no movie has ever been unanimously loved by everyone so some reviews aren't very favorable.

@SpectacularSean tweeted:

"Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity it’s bad - no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles. #BlackAdam"

However, the ratio of good reviews to bad reviews is in the favor of the former.

@Lulamaybelle tweeted:

". @TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam , which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale."

Black Adam will be released in theatres for audiences worldwide on the 21st of October one week from now