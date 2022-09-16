During His Father's Farewell To The Queen, Brooklyn And Nicola Peltz Were Photographed Sharing A Loving Embrace

While Brooklyn Beckham 's father, David Beckham, paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, he and Nicola Peltz stayed in bed and cuddled on Friday morning.

The actress who wed Brooklyn in April posted a photo to Instagram of herself snuggled up to her husband of 23 years. Brooklyn went shirtless, but Peltz, who was only 27, wore a tank top.

Following a 12-hour wait in line to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, David and Kate posed for this adorable photo.

An hour and a half after midnight, the 47-year-old ex-soccer player arrived at the Hall. to keep himself and his colleagues energized, he even bought donuts. When he went inside, he was seen becoming visibly upset and wiping away tears.

David, dressed in black, later expressed his appreciation for the chance to say goodbye to Lizzie. David, who has met the Queen on numerous occasions, told ITV News on Friday, "I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty." While today is a sad one, it is also a day to reflect on the remarkable legacy she left behind.

After the death of the Queen last week, David, too, took to social media to pay his respects.

The loss of Her Majesty The Queen has left me in deep mourning. He referred to the June birthday celebrations for the Queen as the "Platinum Jubilee," and he expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and respect that he witnessed for her life of service in an Instagram post.

It is a testament to her significance that we are all so heartbroken today. We were greatly moved by her exceptional leadership. How she soothed us in our worst hours, he elaborated. In the end, she served her country with honor.