Nicola Peltz reveals Brooklyn Beckham' felt tension to please' as she searched for herself

It's safe to say that Brooklyn Beckham felt the pressure of the famous family.

His beloved wife Nicola Peltz became the face of the cover of the new issue of Tatler and spoke about the career difficulties that she and her husband had to go through.

At first, the eldest son of David and Victoria hoped to become a professional football player, like his father, but he was expelled from the London Arsenal club youth team even before he was 16 years old.

The celebrity couple's firstborn has also been involved in fashion photography and modeling and recently appeared on television to showcase his culinary skills.

But Brooklyn's wife says he felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career choice, but he didn't like it .

So during the pandemic, David's heir launched Cooking with Brooklyn on Facebook Watch, where he happily shares his kitchen experiments. And it was at that moment that Nicola realized that this was his calling.

"You could say that when Brooklyn is in the kitchen, he is in heaven. Ever since the pandemic started, all he wanted to talk about was the kitchen, so one day, I just started filming him. I said, "That's what you love," says the young wife.

Peltz also spoke about Brooklyn's close relationship with her father - he allegedly always tries to seek advice from the billionaire and investment titan.

"Brooklyn gets into exciting stuff with his shows, and it's lovely; I observe him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about that?' I love watching him learn from my dad," she admitted to the publication.

Nicola herself also remembered the ups and downs in her favorite business.

Having fallen in love with drama productions at school, she told her parents that she wanted to pursue acting. "We'll only support you if you don't let yourself be upset by rejections," the star said of her family's reaction.