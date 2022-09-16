Blake Lively's Pregnant Glow And Red-Carpet Fashion Sense

The Shallows star has had several memorable maternity fashion moments, from hiding her pregnant bump at the 2016 Met Gala to proudly announcing it at the Detective Pikachu premiere.

The former Gossip Girl star made an appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday when she shocked her fans by announcing her fourth pregnancy while wearing a sequined long-sleeved short dress.

In light of the recent announcement that Lively is expecting for the fourth time, we look back at the four occasions she showed off her baby bulge in public.

Lively made the announcement public at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she wore a figure-hugging dress by Valentino Resort and heels by Valentino Garavani to celebrate her pregnancy.

At the gathering, Lively discussed her dual identities as an artist and a successful entrepreneur. Simply put, I enjoy the process of making things. I enjoy making things, whether it's a cake, a tale, a business, or a person, she quipped, and the crowd laughed along with her.

Lively, a mother of three young children (daughters Betty (3), Inez (5), and James (7)), has stressed the need to show her children that they need not choose between different aspects of their identity.

While attending the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Lively announced she was expecting her third child by stepping out in a yellow dress accentuating her baby belly.

The actress wore a bright, non-maternity midi dress, topped with a hand-stitched sequin Retrofête slip featuring a high slit at the thigh and a wrapped belt. She paired the happy ensemble with pastel Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, such as stunning drop earrings set with sapphires, rubies, and emeralds.

pokemon… Recently released, Lively wrote, seemingly implying that her pregnancy was no longer a secret.