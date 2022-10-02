Dua Lipa Was Clearly Enamored During Her First Date With Trevor Noah

Page Six has learned in an exclusive interview that during Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah 's date night earlier this week, Dua was so high she was practically levitating.

The South African comedian, born in London, is 38 years old. On Wednesday night, the London-born pop star, who is 27, and the South African comedian, who is 38, were seen users share an affectionate meal at Miss Lily's in New York City's East Village. An insider informs us that Noah chose the restaurant.

Although our source claims that Lipa was head over heels in love on what can only be described as a date, we've been told that the two are still in the beginning phases of getting to know one another.

According to a different source, Lipa and Noah are not considered to be a couple.

Photos of the improbable duo's date show them seated near one another while dining but in isolation from the other customers at the restaurant. After dinner, they went for a walk together.

The pair were spotted walking, talking, and holding one another, and the soon-to-be-former talk show host appeared to kiss the singer-songwriter at one point.

According to our source, Noah behaved like a gentleman throughout the evening, and the two individuals went home independently. It is unclear from the photographs if he kissed Lipa on the cheek or the lips; nevertheless, we have been told that there may have been a corner lips kiss.

According to our reliable source, there is undeniably interest on both sides of the transaction.

The singer is known for the song "One Kiss" dressed for their romantic rendezvous in a black leather jacket, baggy denim trousers, leopard-print kitten heels, little makeup, and long, straight hair. She wore this ensemble with long, straight hair.

The host of the Grammy Awards in 2021 chose an olive green jacket and black pants with a sloppy fit to dress in a manner that was congruent with the vibe of his date.

Page Six's efforts for comment from the celebs' representatives were not met with an immediate response.