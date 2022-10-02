This Photo Of Penelope Disick, 10, Taken By Kourtney Kardashian, Has Astonished Her Followers Since Penelope Looks So Mature For Her Age

Even though fans have been following every aspect of the Kardashians' lives for decades, it is still hard to comprehend that their children are getting older!

Instagram fans were left speechless on Thursday after Kourtney Kardashian , 43, posted a series of images to the social media platform that depicted her daughter, Penelope Disick , 10, dressed up as a young lady.

The young girl wore a dress in the photograph that was bubble gum pink with a square neckline and spaghetti straps. In addition, she sported her hair in its natural hue (although she has been known to dabble in the red side every once in a while) and had it fashioned in a way that allowed it to hang straight down around her shoulders to frame her happy face.

Next to "Poosh," the namesake of her mother's health and wellness brand, came her younger brother, Reign Disick, who appeared to be rather spiffy in a pair of dark overalls and a graphic T-shirt. Of course, the Reign is just seven years old. But, even he couldn't help but crack a wide grin for the camera.

P looks so grown up; one user wrote beneath the 10-slide carousel that showed numerous pictures from Kardashian's launch party for her new supplement line, Lemme. The carousel was accompanied by a caption, "Kim Kardashian's Lemme launch party."

Someone exclaimed, "Oh my gosh, please don't tell me that's Penelope!" Penelope, Reign, and Kardashian's eldest child, Mason Disick, who is 12 years old, are being raised by Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who is 39.

Even while it appeared that Disick was not present for the celebrations, Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, was there in full force!

During the event, the tv personality was spotted chewing on her vitamin gummies while also munching on the 46-year-old drummer from Blink-182.

Mrs. Barker looked stunning in a figure-hugging dress with motifs resembling water droplets. To complete her look, she rocked a sleek hairstyle and smoky makeup. On the other hand, the rocker elected to wear a baby blue button-down shirt with sequins, dark slacks, and black sunglasses.