After Being The Target Of A Viral TikTok Video Mocking Her Parenting Skills, Yolanda Hadid Responded By Calling Herself The Worst Mother In History

In response to a popular TikTok video criticizing her parenting, Yolanda Hadid joked that she was the "worst mom ever."

The 58-year-old former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" posted a video of herself nibbling on almonds in various situations on Thursday. The music in the video was Bizcochito, which was a huge hit for Rosala.

Hadid captioned the photo, "worst mom ever #almonds." The ex-post model comes after months of criticism for how she handles her and her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid's celebrity children, Gigi, and Bella Hadid . Together they raised a son, Anwar Hadid.

Someone going by the handle @pattypopculture on TikTok made allegations in July that Yolanda intentionally starved Gigi, 27, and Bella, 25, to advance their careers as models.

The influential person claimed that the mother never let her children eat anything too fatty, not even on birthdays. As evidence, @pattypopculture shared clips from the first RHOBH that included similar antics. In one scenario, Yolanda complains to Gigi that she has to eat salad daily and can't have any sugar.

In another, Gigi complained to her mother over the phone that she was feeling sick. About half of almond was all I could manage. Have a few nuts, Yolanda said. Then, take your time and chew them thoroughly.

When I mentioned this to @pattypopculture, she reminded me of Bella's admission that she had an eating disorder in the past.

The internet celebrity also claimed that Yolanda let Bella get plastic surgery on her face when she was only 14 years old, ostensibly to correct her nose.

I wish I had retained the nose of my ancestors, Bella, who is of Arabian and European origin, told Vogue in March. However, I believe I would have adjusted to it with time.

Gigi's modeling career took off first, and @pattypopculture alleged that Yolanda made Bella feel like the ugly, inferior sister.

The TikTok also mentioned Yolanda's quarrel with Gigi's ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik as another reason people dislike the Hadid matriarch.