Despite Rumors Of A Romance With Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa Claims To Be Single

The Don't Start Now singer, who is 27 years old, discussed her dating life on the most recent episode of the iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. This episode featured a talk between the singer and fellow musical artist Charli XCX.

According to Lipa, "this year" marks the first time in a very long time that she has not been in a romantic relationship. As a result, it's been highly relaxing to spend time alone, focus entirely on my thoughts, and indulge in some self-centered behavior.

However, when you meet someone who truly softens you and settles you down, it's a Leo thing that it makes a tremendous difference, the singer remarked, noting that she has not had the time to focus on herself in recent years.

The diva was pictured enjoying dinner with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in New York City last month, which led to speculation that the singer might be dating someone at the time. Lipa has now confirmed that she is dating someone.

However, after fans began speculating on social media about a possible romantic union, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Lipa and Noah, 38 years old, were not more than just friends.

There were rumors that Noah was dating Euphoria actress Minka Kelly, but in May, a source told People that Kelly, who is now 42 years old, was not dating anyone.

During this period, the singer Levitating and her former boyfriend Anwar Hadid decided to part ways in December, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

According to the information provided by the source, Dua and Anwar have temporarily separated to take a break from their romantic involvement and to focus on their own lives. They are now working out the details of the situation. The pair had been seeing one other for more than two years.