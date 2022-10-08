Yoon Ahn, A Fashion Designer, Responded To Kanye West's Charges On Her Instagram Post

Rapper 45 claimed A$AP Rocky of sleeping with fashion designer Yoon Ahn in one of his notorious Instagram tantrums. Still, the Ambush creative director clarified the situation in her Story this morning.

Attack from hiding. In other words, Rocky fucked Yoon. So West continued in the now-deleted Instagram post on Thursday, eliciting a LOL response from Ahn, 45. False, but she allowed it as how it was before smacking back on her account.

To humiliate a lady with a bogus sex allegation and then disseminate that accusation in the name of God is the lowest of the low. Ahn, also a jewelry designer for Dior Men, penned a post with the Bible verse Matthew 7:15 at the end of it.

West and other superstars like Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Beyoncé have worn Ambush's designs before. And while Rocky first declined to comment, the Donda rapper went on a rampage regarding Ahn's clothing line and his daughter Chicago's birthday party again this morning after posting an apparent retraction.

There is new evidence, as he had written. Despite popular belief, Rocky did not f—k Yoon. However, Ambush is still a bad game. Even before Tremendez was born, I had already established a linguistic rapport with Yoon. Generally, Ye should stay out of it unless you intend to participate. You were too high when Chi was taken on her birthday, and now you're paying the price.

The Yeezy designer claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, initially refused to provide him the address of Chicago's 4th birthday party in January. However, West did show up to the party, but only after he had released a viral video in which he blasted the Kardashians and claimed they had abducted his daughter.

One of today's followers wrote, "A family birthday party is NOT a kidnapping." One day, this poor kid will read all of these comments. Get down to Florida and start helping out. Oh my God! There were no kidnappings, and nobody became involved.