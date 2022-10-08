After Meeting With Numerous Divorce Lawyers In Miami, Gisele Bünchen Was Spotted Exiting One Of The Offices

The supermodel was captured on camera leaving an office building in Miami on Thursday. According to the photos, the building is occupied by many practicing attorneys.

The woman, originally from Brazil, was seen carrying her laptop with her as she made her way out of the complex's glass doors in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

For the rumored encounter, Bünchen wore a ruffled white top with frayed jeans and white flip-flops. Her outfit was very laid-back. She was carrying a royal blue purse and a water thermos in addition to her portable computer at the time.

Her dirty blonde hair was worn down and loose, and she wore only a few simple jewelry pieces. Her wedding ring, which she appeared to have discarded recently, was conspicuously absent from her finger.

An epic dispute between Bünchen, 42, and Brady, 45, over his shocking decision to un-retire from the NFL led to the pair's separation, and it appears as though their marriage of 13 years has come to an end as a result. This news was first reported by Page Six in August.

Earlier this week, we broke the exclusive news that both parties had retained the services of well-respected divorce attorneys in Florida, where they both reside and from whence they would most likely initiate the divorce proceedings.

We heard from a reliable source that it is unlikely that any will return at this point. Instead, they have each retained legal counsel. They are investigating the implications of a divorce, including who will get what, how much money will be involved, and the status of their unfinished mega-mansion in the prestigious Indian Creek Country Club community.

An insider informed People on Friday that Bünchen] is finished with their marriage. The source said that the former Victoria's Secret Angel does not believe her marriage can be restored.