Cynthia Bailey Speaks Up About Split From Mike Hill; States She Learned A Lot From Being Married To Peter Thomas

Celebrity breakups are the worst. While falling out of love or having problems in a relationship are fairly normal, the life of a celebrity is blasted on social media which can make it hard for them to process their pain in privacy. In recent news, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill began to make headlines after their recent divorce.

The couple was married on 10 Oct in 2020 and they decided to end their marriage just two years after. The couple first got married a year after they began dating. The rumors of their split were already circling social media as neither of them shared a post for their second wedding anniversary and fans had noticed that Cynthia had changed her name on Instagram.

Because of all the rumors swirling around, Cynthia decided to tell the world what had gone wrong in an interview for PEOPLE magazine. According to Cynthia, there is no bad blood between the two and the relationship did not end on bad terms.

She said, “It may not seem like it when you think about divorce or a relationship ending, but this for us is not a bad thing. This is not a tragic ending for us.”

Cynthia also opened up more about the divorce saying, “This is two people who have enough love and respect for each other to be truthful about their relationship in terms of asking themselves, ‘Are we truly happy together? How do we want to move forward?’ And then who was brave enough and loved one another enough to make that choice together.”

Cynthia mentioned that she had learned a lot from her previous relationship with Peter Thomas, saying that it had taken them eight years to decide that separating would be better for them and she didn’t want to have the same situation arise with Mike.

She said, “We always said we never wanted to feel like we were just in this to be in this. We didn’t want to settle for anything less than happy. And we just got to the point where, after really evaluating it, we felt like we were better suited to just be friends rather than trying to force something to work that just wasn’t working anymore.”