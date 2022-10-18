Michael B. Jordan Talks About What Goes Into Making The Great Montages That Sports Movies Like Rocky And Creed Are Famous For

Michael B. Jordan will be coming out with the third installment of the Creed franchise, which is a spin-off from the Rocky franchise which started in the 1970s and continued all the way through to the 2000s. The Rocky franchise was one of the first to introduce the sports underdog story format and many sports films ever since have used Rocky as their template. The Rocky franchise was known for its great storylines, excellent character arcs which spanned across several movies, and top-tier performances from Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, and several others.

However, one of the things that Rocky was truly renowned for was its training montages. Several minutes of training scenes coupled with some truly epic music in order to show a character’s development over a long time in a matter of a few minutes. The training montage was later made almost a permanent part of every sports movie but no movie did it quite like the Rocky franchise and this was an aspect of the Rocky franchise that continued into its Creed spin-off.

With Michael B. Jordan making his directorial debut in the upcoming Creed 3, he gets to be in on the secret to what makes these training montages tick and the actor recently revealed the secret behind them.

In a recent interview with Collider, Michael B. Jordan shared what he learned about making the epic training montages in the following words:

“Get any and everything you can – every push up and every speed bag moment. No. With the montage, it’s about, what are the stakes? Has your character left the montage better than he was, when he first started? I think that’s a good one to stick to.”

Creed 3 will be introducing a new villain played by Jonathan Majors who has been seen getting in incredible shape as of late.

Creed 3 will be hitting cinemas across the world on the 3rd of March 2023, marking Michael B. Jordan’s third time playing the character and first time directing a film. This will be the first film of the Rocky and Creed franchises that will not include Sylvester Stallone in any capacity.