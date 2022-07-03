Christina Aguilera on the cover of Harper's Bazaar in a plunging neckline

41-year-old American singer Christina Aguilera appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar in a top with a deep neckline.

The related pictures appeared in the official account of the publication on social networks.

Christina Aguilera posed for the July issue of Vietnam's Harper's Bazaar, which is celebrating its 11th birthday this month.

In the lens of photographer Tom Kerr, the performer appeared in a black top with a deep neckline and massive gold earrings with pearls.

The photo of the singer was complemented by bright makeup with a summed lower eyelid, styling with loose hair, and manicure with a metallic effect.

"July has arrived. It's the 11th birthday of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam. This stellar issue is our way of thanking readers and staff for their support over the years.

On the first stellar cover is none other than Christina Aguilera, "the voice of a generation," the publication says.

In June, Christina Aguilera performed at LA Pride in Los Angeles, taking the stage in armor with a picture of a phallus. Paris Hilton and transgender singer Kim Petras were also spotted there.

Earlier in her set, Christina was bound to get attention when she arrived on stage with Falk Streep On.

Another dramatic change of dress saw Christina put on an eye-popping display in a rainbow body suit as she paid tribute to the colors of pride.

The dress once again highlighted her sensational personality and showed off her pin in a pair of shiny shoes above her knees.

A special moment during the set which included songs such as Bionic, Lady Marmalade, and Beautiful saw Christina singing a sheet of Pride Colors. Paris Hilton was also a big name in the LA Pride in the Park and entertained those who went to the gig with DJ sets.

In a popular photo, she was posing on the deck with a pair of signature glasses while Christina was performing in front.