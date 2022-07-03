Amber Heard may appear on the dock in Australia

After Amber Heard lost in a high-profile libel lawsuit against her ex-husband in early June, problems continued to haunt her.

The actress is at risk of new legal action linked to her infamous visit to Queensland with Johnny Depp in 2015.

At that time, Amber, having arrived in Australia with her ex-husband to film Pirates of the Caribbean 5, illegally imported Yorkshire terriers into the country, violating strict biosecurity rules.

In 2016, the case was closed after the actress pleaded guilty in a Gold Coast court. The ex-spouses even recorded a video apology, but six years later, new facts were revealed that could once again set the case in motion.

According to an insider, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment said it was "investigating allegations of Ms. Heard perjury during a trial over the smuggling of two dogs into Australia in 2015."

Recall that after the victory of Johnny Depp in a libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, the court ordered Amber Heard to pay the actor $ 10.35 million.

What the actress will do with the payment of an impressive amount is still unknown, but the other day her lawyer said that Hurd would be able to make good money on a future book about life with Johnny Depp.

In a previous post, In a recent interview with journalist Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard stated that, despite the court's decision, she would not back down from her accusations against her ex-husband.

The actress is sure that her career in Hollywood is over, and now Amber is starting to write a memoir about life with Johnny Depp, in which she will outline the details of the emotional and physical abuse she experienced.

Lawyer for actress Elaine Bredehoft believes writing a book is a lucrative idea, especially given that Hurd cannot yet afford to pay financial damages to her ex-husband.