Christian Bale Shares Story About Singing With Taylor Swift In Upcoming Movie Amsterdam

Christian Bale has been in many amazing projects alongside incredible cast members throughout his career and his next project, Amsterdam, is no different. The movie is directed and written by David O. Russell who Christian Bale is no stranger to as they have previously worked together on American Hustle and The Fighter. This movie will see Christian take on a goofier more comedic role which will be a relatively unknown region for Bale to explore as he is known for taking on more serious roles throughout his career.

The movie follows 3 friends who end up becoming suspects of a murder investigation played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. Other cast members include high-profile names like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift , Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, and Timothy Olyphant.

Christian Bale plays a bumbling doctor named Burt, and as mentioned before he is a goofy character so much so that at one point he randomly breaks into song alongside Taylor Swift.

Bale recently revealed a story behind the epic scene while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. He explained it in the following words:

"It was a very funny scene, actually, because J.D. [Washington] and myself had been practicing that song a little bit. David had us sing it all day long, but then there were moments where I would forget the lyrics. So I’d look at J.D., he’d look at me and then he’d forget, too. So I would have to mouth it to him. And then we were going flat. Our pitch was all over the place, but we were like, 'Yeah, but the feeling is right!' And then all of a sudden, David just goes, 'How about Christian and J.D. just shut up for this one and let Taylor do it?' And it was like we had been drowning out an angel’s voice all day long with our cacophony and our rough, terrible voices. So it’s really something when you have someone with as beautiful a voice as hers, singing right next to you. Oh man, that was phenomenal. David creates so many different phenomenal events and stories and moments in working with him. That’s what he’s trying to create, and he manages to do it beautifully."

Amsterdam comes out on the 7th of October.