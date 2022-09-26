Christian Bale Talks About Why He Prefers Playing A Villain To A Hero; Discusses Comparisons Between Gorr And Batman

Christian Bale is without a doubt one of the greatest actors of all time and the reason that it is easy to make this claim is because Bale has acted in a wide range of movies and roles throughout his career. He has done some serious acting in mega films, he has done cult classics and he has also crossed over to the mainstream to don capes of superheroes and such.

In the world of Superheroes, Bale has also experienced all the different opportunities on offer. He has played DC Comics' iconic superhero The Batman in Christopher Nolan's amazing Dark Knight trilogy and more recently he has also crossed over to the Marvel side of things where he played a villain called Gorr The God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi. These are two movies, directors, franchises and roles that are poles apart from one another hence Bale's range is undeniable.

But since it is known that Bale can do it all, the question arises is what does that actor prefer to do himself? Does he like the surge of righteousness which comes with donning a cape or the maniacal feeling that comes with playing a well-written villain?

Bale has recently stated his thoughts on the matter and he is not conflicted at all. The actor says he loves to play a villain. Bale says not only is a villain more fun to play, but in his opinion, it is also more easier to play the villain.

Bale's exact remarks on the subject are as follows:

"They do, absolutely. They not only have more fun, but they're easier to play. Because everybody is fascinated with bad guys, right? The minute the bad guy walks on the screen, no one's looking at the good guy anymore. All eyes go to the bad guy, so it's a much easier acting gig."

Bale's Gorr is definitely dead in the MCU and Christopher Nolan does not seem to have any intention to continue his Batman trilogy. Will fans ever get to see Christian Bale in another iconic super hero/villain role again? Only time will tell.