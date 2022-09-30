Early Projections For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Show It Scoring Lower Than Its Prequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a highly anticipated film of 2022 and it was assumed that it may end up becoming the highest grossing film of the year, just like its prequel did in 2018 but the early projections of the film are not looking so promising.

Early projections of the film according to Variety, show it grossing a mere $424 million domestically which is much lower than its prequel which ended up making upwards of $700 million domestically.

It has to be taken into account that Black Panther was released in the pre-pandemic era of 2018, during which time the number of cinema goers and the frequency of their going was much higher than the pandemic recovering world of 2022.

Black Panther 1 set records across the board, becoming highest-grossing film directed by a black filmmaker, the highest-grossing film of 2018, and its $1.3 billion worldwide haul placed it as the 9th highest-grossing film of all time.

But the factor to keep in mind is that Black Panther 1 was not predicted to do any of that according to its early projections. The projections are calculated by a content analytics firm Cinelytic, and what their cold number crunching cannot regard for is the emotional response of the people.

Black Panther 1 exceeded all expectations and the fact that it was the first proper representation of people of color in mainstream cinema had a lot to do with it.

This time once again, the emotional sway exists, as the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, the man who played the titular character in the first film, has enveloped all the marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film makers have ensured the fans that the film will serve as a tribute to Chadwick as they've made a film that they think Chadwick would have been proud of. The emotional attachment of fans to the late great actor will definitely have an impact on the numbers.

Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever become the highest grossing movie of the year like its predecessor? Hard to say with a box office behemoth like Top Gun: Maverick still in the running, but perhaps the analytics do not have all the right ideas.