Carrie Underwood And GunsnRoses Had A Concert And Carrie Was Thrilled

Carrie Underwood recently performed with GunsnRoses at a concert and she couldn't be happier about it. Carrie Underwood is a famous singer known for many great songs over the years. She's an exceptional singer as well as a doting mother of two.

Carrie decided to leave a heartfelt message after her performance on her Instagram as she posted a series of photos with the caption "Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses". Carrie was thrilled with her performance and considered it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Although she has seen many opportunities, this one takes the cake as far as Carrie is concerned.

Fans were supportive of Carrie and enjoyed seeing her so ecstatic about her performance. Others just wished her a safe flight back to the US and congratulated her on the opportunity she had gotten. Fans loved seeing Carrie perform after such a long time and they appreciated the confidence and style that she brought to the stage.

However, it has been bittersweet that Carrie wasn't able to be with her family. On the 4th of July, Carrie posted a picture of her location which was the popular Cheese Bar in London and captioned a very sweet message to all her fans wishing them a happy 4th of July and telling America that they loved her. The caption was followed by a hashtag #love and a series of American flags followed.

Carrie cannot wait to be reunited with her sons and her husband. Carrie shared a sweet moment with the public saying that when she was home, she was just mom, making lunch for everyone. She showed everyone that she was just a normal human being with a normal life.

Carrie did enjoy her time on the stage and fans were glad to see her having such a good time. It seemed as if a dream had just come true for her and fans genuinely appreciated her talent. Carrie herself couldn't believe that she had performed with GunsnRoses calling it a dream.