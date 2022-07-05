Aerosmith musician's wife died after he left the band

Linda Kramer died at the age of 55. Drummer Joey Kramer's wife passed away three months after he left Aerosmith.

Linda died on June 22, but only now is it known about what happened. The Kramers have been married for over 13 years.

Three months ago, Joey announced his temporary departure from the team, which he attributed to family circumstances.

The drummer of the cult group called his wife the love of his life. "Lindy loved Joey deeply; his happiness was her priority; she put him above all her interests," according to an obituary published in the Boston Herald.

The text says that the couple seemed inseparable; this was noticed by all their acquaintances and not just close friends. Joey himself described the meeting with his beloved as the main shock of his whole life.

On the eve of her death, Linda published on the social network congratulations to her husband on his birthday: he turned 72 years old.

"You are the most amazing man with an incredible heart. I love you, my sweet boy," Linda wrote.

