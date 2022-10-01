Lil Nas X Got Incredibly Honest About Having To Poop During Concert And Fans Appreciated His Honesty

Lil Nas X is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. He is incredibly popular with a huge fan base of very loyal fans. The 2 time Grammy winner is most popularly known and liked for his realness. Fans love how uncensored his personality is and how he puts it all out there unapologetically.

Another instance of this aspect of Lil Nas's personality has popped up recently as a video from one of his shows in Atlanta, Georgia hit Twitter. The video shows an empty stage and an awaiting crowd when suddenly a voice is heard throughout the venue. The voice is of Lil Nas and he says, “I’m backstage and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit. So please forgive me, but I’m going to need, like, a minute or two.”

Fans present at the venue lose at it at this announcement and start laughing.

Lil Nas doubled down on his honesty by retweeting the video and adding in the caption, “Lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet.”

lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet https://t.co/dohGT0RAfS — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 30, 2022

Twitter was talking about Lil Nas's antics for quite a while and as expected, his fans appreciated his honesty regarding the entire thing with some even tweeting that they always wondered how artists dealt with a nature's call during a show and that Lil Nas X just provided them with the answers.

One Twitter user @daydreamingv said, "You know I always wondered what do performers do when they have a bad stomach during a show, do they just pretend and fight for their life or would they leave and take care of said business...?? Thank you for providing answers."

@C_Spaghett1 said, " lil nas x , he's just like us."