Lil Nas X Was Not Sure About Wearing A Skirt While Performing In His Hometown

Lil Nas X has been the face of absolute fearlessness and no Fs given for a while now. It seems that the rapper will be unapologetically himself no matter what people say. This is an aspect of him that seeps into everything he does, from his music to his fashion choices, which are particularly noteworthy and steal the show wherever he goes.

Lil Nas X has shared his thoughts on fashion choices and style while speaking to People in the following words:

"Style is a form of self-expression. It’s a way to show people who you are, or at least how you want them to perceive you. I feel like to get further in life, you have to shed skins and do things that you normally wouldn’t."

But even the king of no Fs given was nervous when he had to be his unique self in his hometown where all of his family and friends would be coming to see him. The rapper shared what was going through his head when he decided to wear a skirt while performing in Atlanta recently:

"I was really nervous about going on stage in front of my family and everybody in my cute, little Coach skirt. But as soon as I walked out, I felt like I was setting my younger self free. Afterwards, my family–a lot of whom used to believe in everything opposite to what’s up on that stage–told me they were really proud. I feel like I’m changing some minds."

It seems that it all worked out in the end and Lil Nas X proved once again that no matter what people say or what one thinks they might say, one should always be true to themselves and be unapologetically themselves.

Lil Nas X's rise to fame continues and he refuses to hide any part of himself.

At a recent show, Lil Nas X disappeared off stage for a while but his voice rang throughout the venue as he openly admitted that he had to leave for a toilet break and was pooping at that very moment!