Louis Tomlinson Has Stated That He Does Not Feel Ready To Forgive Zayn Malik

There is a lot of backstory between Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. Tomlinson said as much during an interview with Zach Sang on Wednesday, confirming that he and his former bandmate from One Direction had not reconciled since their split over seven years ago.

Tomlinson answered, "You'd have to ask him" if he was still on good terms with the Pillowtalk frontman. The 30-year-old said, "I might be incorrect, but I think I mentioned when you asked me a similar question [last time]... I don't think I'm mature enough to get beyond what's upset me in that relationship."

Though I can't say for sure that I've fully moved on, I've certainly matured to the point where it's possible. Before Malik departed One Direction in 2015, he and Niall had a Twitter fight.

Even though it was his mother's dying request, Tomlinson claims he has tried to contact Malik, but the two have apparently not talked since their very public disagreement.

Since Bigger Than Me's release, the singer has often wondered how he is doing and secretly hoped everything was fine. However, he admitted that it was challenging. In any case, I hope the best for him. Despite their many differences, Tomlinson still has faith that they can eventually patch things up.

Over time, he concluded. Given that neither of us has the other's contact information, I imagine we'll eventually run into each other. The way forward is through social media.

The fact that Tomlinson has liked several of Malik's singing videos on Instagram has led some to speculate that he is trying to mend fences with the 29-year-old.

Despite Malik's public disdain for his One Direction output, the singer has recently taken to posting cover versions of the band's biggest hits on Instagram.

When pressed on whether he approves of Malik's viral videos, Tomlinson praised the singer's abilities, stating that he is "on a whole other level" compared to other artists.